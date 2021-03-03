The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Rockets land at Iraqi air base hosting US, coalition forces - report

By REUTERS  
MARCH 3, 2021 09:16
Several rockets landed on Wednesday at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base that hosts United States, coalition and Iraqi forces, two security sources said.
No casualties have been reported so far, the sources said.
It was the second rocket attack in Iraq this month and came two days before Pope Francis is due to visit the country.
About 13 rockets were launched from a location about 8 km (5 miles) from the base, which is in western Anbar province, a Baghdad Operations Command official told Reuters.
The Pope will visit Iraq despite deteriorating security in some parts of the country which has seen the first big suicide bombing in Baghdad for three years.
On Feb. 16 a rocket attack on US-led forces in northern Iraq killed a civilian contractor and injured a US service member. 
Parents suspected of abusing their infant child arrested by police
Moscow, pledging retaliation, calls US sanctions 'anti-Russian lunge'
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 09:12 AM
Israeli-owned ship involved in Oman Gulf explosion completes repairs
Crop-duster crashes in southern Israel, pilot moderately injured
Kinneret rises by 0.5 centimetres in 24 hours - report
Coronavirus: Will we know if we need a fourth lookdown by elections?
Driver who ran over man in Mea Shearim released, supporters celebrate
Israeli and US ambassadors to UN discuss regional issues, racism
LGBTQ+ couples can now register marriage in Haifa, receive benefits
Suspected infiltration reported at Kfar Tapuah
US House panel reissues subpoena for Trump's tax records
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 03:22 AM
Pentagon concerned by report detailing North Korea nuclear reprocessing
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 01:40 AM
Biden: US on track to enough vaccines for every adult in US by end of May
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 12:00 AM
Thirteen die as truck slams crowded SUV near US-Mexico border
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2021 11:58 PM
New poll finds Sa'ar, Bennett parties tied
