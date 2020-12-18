The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Mysterious N.Korea site may be building nuclear components - report

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 18, 2020 15:34
A mysterious North Korean facility may be producing components for building nuclear bombs, a new report suggests, offering clues to understanding the site near the capital that has perplexed experts and policymakers.
The nondescript cluster of buildings called Kangson on the southwest outskirts of Pyongyang was first publicly identified in 2018 by a team of open-source analysts as the possible location of a facility for secretly enriching uranium, a fuel for nuclear bombs.But the report by North Korea watchers at the 38 North project, reviewed by Reuters before its release on Friday, says satellite imagery points to the facility making components for centrifuges, the high-tech spinners used to enrich uranium, rather than enriching the fuel itself.
"The characteristics of the site are more consistent with a plant that could manufacture components for centrifuges," writes former International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) official Olli Heinonen in the report.
The imagery suggests the site lacks the infrastructure needed for enrichment, writes Heinonen, a distinguished fellow with the Stimson Center, the Washington think-tank that runs the project.
Pyongyang has denied having secret nuclear sites, an issue that contributed to the failure of a 2019 Hanoi summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Denuclearisation talks have remained stalled in part over US assertions that the North is not fully declaring the extent of its program.
"If the issue of undeclared facilities is going to be a factor in US-North Korea negotiations, as it was in Hanoi, the more we can learn about these suspected facilities, the better we can assess their role and value to North Korea’s overall nuclear weapons development," said Jenny Town, deputy director of 38 North.
Friday's report could advance the debate on whether the Kangson site is building machines or using them to create bomb material.
Clandestine enrichment sites would complicate efforts to estimate the number of nuclear weapons produced by the North, which has pushed ahead with enlarging its nuclear deterrent in the absence of a denuclearisation agreement.
FILLING IN GAPS
David Albright, one of the first analysts to reveal the site's existence, told Reuters it could be a covert enrichment facility but that the activity there is not convincing.
"We still see anomalies that do not allow us to reach a high confidence level" that enrichment is taking place at Kangson, said Albright, president of the Institute for Science and International Security in Washington.
Similarly, a source familiar with US intelligence reporting and analysis told Reuters they have reasons to believe Kangson is enriching uranium but that the evidence is not conclusive.
Kangson has many of features of an enrichment site, said Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. It had been monitored by US intelligence for more than a decade before he and a team of imagery analysts at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies identified the spot in 2018, he wrote in a report at the time.
The IAEA says Kangson shows some characteristics of an enrichment site but the organization cannot be sure, as North Korea expelled its inspectors in 2009.
IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi told Reuters the UN watchdog has "indications," which he would not specify, that the site has a role in North Korea's nuclear program.
Ramon Pacheco Pardo, a Korea expert at King's College London, said that "European intelligence officials are more cautious than their US counterparts" on whether Kangson is enriching uranium. The Europeans' position, he said, "is that we simply don't know what's going on there for sure, so they can't jump to the conclusion that enrichment is taking place without more solid evidence.”
Friday's 38 North report attempts to fill in some gaps.
Satellite imagery from 2003, when the main building was being constructed, shows a concrete floor that appears to be like those built for workshops, rather than the concrete pads used in enrichment facilities to protect sensitive equipment from vibrations, the report says.
Kangson appears to lacking air conditioning units that are essential for enrichment plants, and its security perimeter is not as extensive as at other nuclear sites, Heinonen writes.
He notes that the August UN report says an unnamed member state had spotted no cylinders used to transport uranium hexafluoride (UF6), a compound used in the enriching process.
While commercial satellites might miss such transfers, he argues, it is unlikely that the intelligence services of foreign countries would fail to spot them.
Saudi-Led coalition destroys Iranian-made mine in Red Sea - state TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2020 04:17 PM
COVAX program doubles global vaccine supply deals to 2 billion doses
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2020 03:16 PM
Slovak PM Matovic tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2020 03:04 PM
Bulgaria expels Russian diplomat over espionage
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2020 02:20 PM
Businesses announce Sunday protest in light of looming closure of shops
IDF drone destroyed during riots in West Bank
Malha Mall closed by police conducting manhunt
Iran rejects IAEA chief's call that new agreement needed under Biden
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2020 09:09 AM
Nirmod Krivitsky, Israel's taekwondo runner-up, positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus in Israel: 2,809 diagnosed in last day
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 33,777
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2020 04:46 AM
US FDA decides to approve Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on emergency basis
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2020 04:10 AM
FDA chief says 'rapidly' working to issue Moderna vaccine authorization
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2020 02:50 AM
Microsoft says it found malicious software from SolarWinds in its systems
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2020 01:04 AM
Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after aide tests positive
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2020 11:35 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by