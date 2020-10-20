Naftali Bennett endorses early election

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett came out in favor of holding early elections for the first time on Tuesday, in an interview with Army Radio,"Until recently, I opposed elections," Bennett said. "But now, when the government is so far away from functioning, it is the preferable option. I gave up on the possibility that this government will be able to lead us."Bennett's Yamina party is only three seats behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud, according to a poll broadcast Sunday on Channel thirteen.