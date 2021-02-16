Nasrallah: 'Israel will see things it hasn't seen since its inception'

During the drill, the IAF proved its ability to strike at 3,000 Hezbollah targets within a 24-hour period.

Despite the limitations imposed by the coronavirus crisis, about 85% of IAF personnel participated in the exercise, which involved all branches, including technicians, ammunition officers and reservists, who were called up to participate.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}