Nasrallah: 'Israel will see things it hasn't seen since its inception'

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah responded to the Israeli show of military threat, saying, "After all the recent threats from Israel, no one can guarantee that it won't lead to war. Israel will see things it hasn't seen since its inception," Israeli media reported on Tuesday.The comment came in response to the IDF's training exercise in preparation for the possibility of war in the North. The drill, conducted by the IAF, is called Vered Hagalil. "We are not interested in conflict or war, but if you force it upon us, we will fight," Nasrallah said.The drill began on Sunday, and is expected to last until Wednesday. It is designed to improve the air force's readiness for combat, specifically in ensuring its ability to keep control of the skies for long periods of time.
Then, on Monday, Syria's state media reported that Israeli jets conducted a series of airstrikes south of Damascus. For the past ten years, Israel has consistently attacked Iranian targets in Syria, including missile production sites and military bases.
During the drill, the IAF proved its ability to strike at 3,000 Hezbollah targets within a 24-hour period.
Despite the limitations imposed by the coronavirus crisis, about 85% of IAF personnel participated in the exercise, which involved all branches, including technicians, ammunition officers and reservists, who were called up to participate.
Then, on Monday, Syria's state media reported that Israeli jets conducted a series of airstrikes south of Damascus. For the past ten years, Israel has consistently attacked Iranian targets in Syria, including missile production sites and military bases.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Udi Shaham contributed to this report.