Nationwide protests against Netanyahu continue for 30th consecutive week

The movement indicated that protesters will be gathering on 638 intersections, roundabouts and bridges across the country "in order to say 'no' to the campaign of lies and hatred, of dividing communities against one another, of crushing state institutions and the public sector in Israel.

"One should take a long, hard look at everything that has happened in the US this week, and at what happens when a leader like Trump establishes his power by advocating hatred, division and de-legitimizing state institutions and democracy itself. We won't let the same thing happen here!," the statement read.

Like in previous weeks, protesters were seen carrying mass floating exhibits of submarines, referring to Case 3000 that involves corruption cases against several senior Israeli officials, some of whom were close confidants of Netanyahu when the offenses were carried out. The image of a submarine has become a symbol of the protests.

The nationwide protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to continue on Saturday for the 30th consecutive week, a Black Flags Movement statement read.