Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'pleased' ankle tag has been removed

By REUTERS  
MARCH 7, 2021 15:28
The husband of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe told Sky News on Sunday she was "pleased" her ankle tag had been removed but said the news was "mixed" from Iran after she was summoned to court next Sunday.
"Richard Ratcliffe says Nazanin is ‘pleased’ the ankle tag is off #nazanin," Sky News reporter Lisa Holland said on Twitter. "Richard Ratcliffe has told me the news today is ‘mixed’. The ankle tag is off but Nazanin has to appear in court again next Sunday in a second case."
Richard Ratcliffe did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.
