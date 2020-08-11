Netanyahu accuses Mandelblit of 'inaction' on threats

Attorney-General Avihai Mandelblit responded on Tuesday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's complaints about his alleged “inaction” in face of the murder calls that threaten Netanyahu and his family."All law enforcement elements, and me personally, are taking very seriously any complaint about incitement to murder or direct threat against you or your family," said Mandelblit.Earlier on Tuesday,Netanyahu sent Mandelblit a letter, accusing him of "inaction in face of the calls to murder me and my family members and rape my wife. It is not less than outrageous," according to The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv.Netanyahu added that he hoped to elicit a proper response and not "another bureaucratic rejection letter in a twisted language."