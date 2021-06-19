Netanyahu agrees to leave official residence by July 10

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu will leave the Prime Minister’s Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem by July 10, after reaching an agreement with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday.
The departure will take place nearly a month after Bennett began his premiership last week, shorter than the six-weeks it took Netanyahu to leave the Balfour residence after losing an election to Ehud Barak in 1999.
Netanyahu also agreed to not to hold official meetings in the residence. The day after Bennett was sworn in as prime minister, Netanyahu hosted former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and Christians United for Israel leader Pastor John Hagee in the Prime Minister’s Residence.
Bennett is not expected to move into the Balfour residence full-time, but to use it mostly for official meetings. His wife and four children, aged 9, 12, 14 and 16, are expected to remain in their home in Ra’anana.
