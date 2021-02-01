The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Netanyahu and Gantz agree to extend lockdown until Friday morning

The extension of the lockdown will end this Friday at 7 a.m.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 1, 2021 00:26
Netanyahu pressured to approve the extension of the closure for a week until Sunday, but Gantz applied pressure  to shorten the closure by three days according to a report by ynet.
People cannot go 1,000 meters far from their homes with exceptions for essential workers and those who are getting vaccinated or purchasing food. Staying in another person's residence is forbidden. Supermarkets will continue to operate as normal. 
Gatherings are possible for up to 10 people in an open space and 5 in enclosed spaces. The restriction also applies to synagogues.
Public transportation continues to operate at a reduced format.
The education system continues to be closed except for special education.
