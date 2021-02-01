Netanyahu and Gantz agree to extend lockdown until Friday morning

Gatherings are possible for up to 10 people in an open space and 5 in enclosed spaces. The restriction also applies to synagogues.

Public transportation continues to operate at a reduced format.

The education system continues to be closed except for special education.

Netanyahu pressured to approve the extension of the closure for a week until Sunday, but Gantz applied pressure to shorten the closure by three days according to a report by ynet.People cannot go 1,000 meters far from their homes with exceptions for essential workers and those who are getting vaccinated or purchasing food. Staying in another person's residence is forbidden. Supermarkets will continue to operate as normal.