Netanyahu: Annexation map not ready yet, unclear what Blue & White wants

“I wanted to bring [sovereignty] to a vote within days, but the map isn’t ready,” Netanyahu said. “We are in talks with the Americans, we want their agreement for the entire matter."

By LAHAV HARKOV, TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 15, 2020 18:45
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu.
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The map of where Israel will extend its laws can only be completed with Blue and White’s support, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in the Likud’s faction meeting on Monday.
Netanyahu’s remarks revealed a strong possibility that the sovereignty could be applied to only some settlements this summer, as opposed to US President Donald Trump’s plan which would have Israel do so to 30% of the West Bank, including all settlements and the Jordan Valley.
Asked by an MK what Blue and White wants to do, Netanyahu responded that it is unclear.
“I wanted to bring [sovereignty] to a vote within days, but the map isn’t ready,” he said. “We are in talks with the Americans, we want their agreement for the entire matter…We held two discussions with Blue and White. I don’t know what their stance is. We want to finish the mapping.”
Netanyahu also said the entire Trump plan will not be brought to a vote; rather, it will be used as a basis for negotiations with the Palestinians, should they agree to talks.
“When I have an agreement, I will bring it for authorization in the Knesset and the government,” he said.
Netanyahu also insisted that the plan is “not annexation, it is applying sovereignty,” and said that construction will not be frozen in existing settlements.”
Netanyahu told a group of former top IDF commanders that the Trump plan offers a “historic opportunity” for Jewish state.
It’s one of a number of meetings he has held in the past weeks with right-wing groups and settlers in advance of the July 1 date by which he can move forward with annexation.
Major General (Res.) Yitzhak Gershon of the “Protectors of Israel” group, known as the Habithonistim, told Netanyahu that sovereignty was the most significant Zionist step that would take place between the Jordan River and the sea in this generation. Among those who attended the meeting was Brig.-Gen. (Res) Yossi Kuperwasser.
On Sunday Netanyahu met with US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin to discuss sovereignty plans. The meeting ended without any conclusions and was expected to continue on Monday.
In light of this meeting and other sovereignty steps, Yesha Council head David Elhayani and other settler leaders asked to attend the Likud factions weekly Monday meeting.
The Likud faction refused the request. The Yamina faction, in response, offered to host the settler leaders, nothing that it would always provide a home to the settlement movement and its leaders.
Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz said he was committed to diplomatic settlement that would preserve Israel’s security when he meet Monday with UN Special Envoy for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov. He assured Mladenov that he was committed to working with him to promote peace and stability in the region.
Gantz thanked Mladenov for his efforts on behalf of regional stability. The Defense Minister confirmed his belief in improving the life of Gaza citizens, while at the same time halting terror activity and violence from Hamas. He also said he was committed to the return of the bodies of the two soldiers and the release of the two civilians held hostage.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud Annexation Blue and White Trump's Peace Plan West Bank Annexation Israel Annexation
