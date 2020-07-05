Netanyahu: Coronavirus Committee to decide on new restrictions

The Knesset Coronavirus Committee will decide on further restrictions as Israel enters a coronavirus emergency amid spreading infections, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday morning.





"In the following days, we will present a special economic plan designed to address the financial challenge troubling freelancers, contracted employees and businesses," Netanyahu said at the Sunday opening of the weekly cabinet session.





"We are in the midst of a very severe outbreak spreading across the world, and the World Health Organization (WHO) marked the Middle East [as a hotspot]," the prime minister continued.





"This outbreak will be accompanied with a rise in critical patients," he added. "We will be forced to take additional measures beyond last week's decisions of the Knesset Coronavirus Committee."



