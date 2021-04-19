The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Netanyahu family threatens to sue former PM Olmert for slander - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 19, 2021 10:33
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's family is demanding a NIS 1 million compensation from former prime minister Ehud Olmert, threatening to sue him for slander after he referred to them as "mental" in an interview, N12 reported. 
Singapore says makes biggest cannabis seizure in 25 years
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/19/2021 11:28 AM
Security drill to take place at Jordan Valley crossing, Route 90 to close
Coronavirus in Israel: 141 test positive, 0.4% positivity rate
Navalny ally says 'no hope of good news' on his health
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/19/2021 10:35 AM
India's Delhi to lock down for six days as COVID-19 outbreak worsens
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/19/2021 10:07 AM
Five critically injured in drive-by shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/19/2021 08:36 AM
Former IDF veteran who set himself on fire still in critical condition
Suspects arrested in Jerusalem riots following Ramadan prayers - report
ISIS claims responsibility for Saturday's attack at Iraq's oilfield
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/19/2021 01:59 AM
Three arrested in Damascus Gate protests
Following allergy death, Rishon Lezion to install Epinephrine depositorie
Shooting in Austin, Texas, leaves at least three dead
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2021 10:01 PM
Rockets strike Iraqi military base hosting US contractors
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2021 09:54 PM
Security officials worried about Vienna talks after cabinet meeting
Deputy commander of Iran's IRGC Quds Force dies - report
