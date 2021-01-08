Netanyahu trial postponed by coronavirus lockdown

In an extraordinary turnaround, the Jerusalem District Court ordered the postponement of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial on Friday, citing the coronavirus lockdown and the large number of necessary participants.

The order could potentially push the calling of witnesses to right before or right after election day.

The order came less than 48 hours after the same court on Wednesday night rejected Netanyahu's request for postponing his January 13 hearing next week.

The court on Wednesday had said that although the prosecution had amended the indictment, that because Netanyahu's lawyers had a full year to study the original indictment and with the changes not being hugely substantive, there was no reason not to proceed.

At the same time, the court took Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit to task for failing to turn over original protocols and internal documents in which he approved the investigation into Netanyahu in 2016.

The court ordered him to immediately produce these documents for the defense, while permitting him to censor irrelevant material in those documents.

It was unclear why the court changed its mind between Wednesday night and Friday, given that all of the new coronavirus limitations had been set by Wednesday night.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

It was also unclear why Acting Justice Minister Benny Gantz kept the courts open if the final result was still postponing Netanyahu's trial.

The prime minister's trial was also postponed by two months from March to May during the first lockdown, but was not postponed during the second one.

The court did not say when the new hearing date would be.