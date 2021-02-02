Netanyahu: If we extend lockdown by three days, 20,000 will be protected

"The more people we vaccinate, the more can open," he said. In addition he add that, the traffic light system is to be based on both on level of infection and percentage of people who have been inoculated. He added that the Health Ministry is working on a plan to open schools as early as next week. In addition, there will be a staged exit strategy."The more people we vaccinate, the more can open," he said.In addition he add that, the traffic light system is to be based on both on level of infection and percentage of people who have been inoculated.

If the lockdown is extended by three days, 200000 more people, mostly over age 50, will be protected Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu said Tuesday.Netanyahu said that the Israeli authorities aim to reach 90% of people over 50 vaccinated in two weeks.Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that if we open on Friday the day will be called “Black Friday” because millions of people will go shopping, gather with friends and family. “We need to prevent this," he said.