Netanyahu: Important decision will be made at coronavirus cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that "very important decisions will be made at the coronavirus cabinet on Wednesday or on Thursday at the very latest," following the steep rise in coronavirus cases, Ynet reported.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com