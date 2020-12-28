Netanyahu, Putin exchange holiday greetings, discuss Syria

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged holiday greetings in a Monday phone call, a press release on behalf of the Prime Minister’s Office reported.

Netanyahu wished the Russian leader a happy Novy God ( Russian New Year's Eve) - the holiday is also marked in Israel by Russian-speaking Israelis. Putin sent Netanyahu an official greeting in which he said “we look forward to expanding on our mutual work during the upcoming year.”

The two men also discussed current developments in Syria and how can regional stability be encouraged.