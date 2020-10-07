PM Netanyahu, Russian President Vladimir Putin talk Iran and Syria

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed regional security issues on the phone on Wednesday.The two discussed “Iranian aggression and the situation in Syria,” according to a Prime Minister’s Office readout. In addition, they talked about cooperation in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Wednesday was Putin’s 68th birthday, and Netanyahu wished him well.Netanyahu and Putin are often in contact, in light of Israel’s policy to block Iran from establishing bases close to Israel’s northern border and transferring weapons to Hezbollah. Israeli moves to stop these actions are coordinated with Russia, which has a strong presence in Syria.
