Netanyahu to Horowitz: Third COVID vaccine should be given in August

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu called for Israelis to begin receiving a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine as early as August, in a letter sent Thursday to Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz.Despite no concrete evidence that a third vaccine will boost immunity or that the vaccine becomes less effective over time, Netanyahu stated that he has spoken to "some of the best experts in the world" and believes "that the third vaccine should be given to the adult population (50 and over) in early August in order to complete the task by the end of September."He also referenced the success seen in the first vaccination campaign, saying that "by working together with the Health Ministry, we succeeded in leading Israel out of the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the [rest of the] world."