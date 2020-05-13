Netanyahu to meet Bennett on coalition

Netanyahu and Bennett have criticized each other harshly in a way that was seen as burning bridges.

But Netanyahu has made a point of not giving out the portfolios he offered Yamina, so the right-wing party joining the coalition is still possible.

Surprise: @netanyahu and @naftalibennett will be meeting later today after they both burned bridges. Meanwhile the portfolios Likud wanted to give Yamina are still there for the taking. May 13, 2020 The offer includes the Education and Jerusalem and Heritage portfolios, a deputy minister in charge of issues related to religious Zionism and the chairmanship of a Knesset committee.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will make a final effort to bring the Yamina party into his governing coalition on Wednesday, when he meets with Yamina leader Naftali Bennett.