Netanyahu to meet Bennett on coalition

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will make a final effort to bring the Yamina party into his governing coalition on Wednesday, when he meets with Yamina leader Naftali Bennett.
Netanyahu and Bennett have criticized each other harshly in a way that was seen as burning bridges.
But Netanyahu has made a point of not giving out the portfolios he offered Yamina, so the right-wing party joining the coalition is still possible.
The offer includes the Education and Jerusalem and Heritage portfolios, a deputy minister in charge of issues related to religious Zionism and the chairmanship of a Knesset committee.
Surprise: @netanyahu and @naftalibennett will be meeting later today after they both burned bridges. Meanwhile the portfolios Likud wanted to give Yamina are still there for the taking.— Gil Hoffman (@Gil_Hoffman) May 13, 2020