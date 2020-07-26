The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Netanyahu: IDF to take increased role in coronavirus contact tracing

"Prof. [Roni] Gamzu will present an action plan to stop the chain of infection, and the IDF will play a significant role in this important task," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 26, 2020 13:20
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meets with Sourasky Medical Center CEO Ronni Gamzu on July 20, 2020 (photo credit: MIRI GATTENYO/ICHILOV SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meets with Sourasky Medical Center CEO Ronni Gamzu on July 20, 2020
(photo credit: MIRI GATTENYO/ICHILOV SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to increase the involvement of the Israel Defense Forces in contact tracing of those who test positive for coronavirus. 
"We appointed Prof. Roni Gamzu to be the national project manager for the coronavirus. This week, Prof. Gamzu will present an action plan to stop the chain of infection, and the IDF will play a significant role in this important task," Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.
Netanyahu emphasized that "the second wave of coronavirus is hitting the whole world, including Israel. We are continuing to work hard to stop the spread of the virus."
For months, Defense Minister Benny Gantz - and before him, his predecessor Naftali Bennett - was pushing for the Defense Ministry to take a greater role in the management of the coronavirus crisis. 
In addition, health and other experts had been stressing since April the need to put in place an “emergency management authority." Gamzu is meant to lead such an authority.
Originally, the thought was to have the authority run by the IDF and overseen by the Health Ministry, which would be given the necessary tools and authority to take responsibility for the pandemic and remove the oversight and implementation of testing and contact tracing from the public health services.
Gamzu reports to the Health Ministry but is likely to leverage the IDF and other agencies to support him in his efforts.
On Thursday, Netanyahu said that Gamzu's foremost task will be to figure out how to cut off the chains of infection.
“For this purpose, he will be given all the powers in three areas – testing, investigations and isolation,” Netanyahu said. “He will manage the isolation of carriers and patients that have been identified in order to interrupt the chain of infection.”
 
The prime minister said then that the IDF will play an important and central role going forward, as well.
 
A report by the Hebrew website Ynet said Sunday morning that a meeting held Saturday between Gamzu and Gantz yielded a similar conclusion. According to Ynet, the pair discussed transferring epidemiological investigations entirely to the Defense Ministry as one option. Alternatively, only locating those who had contact with coronavirus patients would shift to the army.
Gamzu and Gantz, according to Ynet, also discussed using discharge soldiers to help with the tracing. These individuals, which could work on the task full-time, would help bolster the Health Ministry’s team of 27 trackers. They would all be former soldiers who worked in Intelligence or Air Force and managed data analysis as part of their roles.
"There are no magic solutions," Netanyahu concluded at the cabinet meeting. "Without the personal responsibility of each of you, the citizens of Israel, it is impossible to stop the virus... I see an improvement in behavior, but we still need more. The pandemic is stopped by wearing masks, social distancing, maintaining good hygiene and preventing crowds."


