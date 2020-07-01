The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

New York A-G reaches $19 mln settlement in Harvey Weinstein lawsuits

The settlement, which still must be approved by a federal judge and a bankruptcy court, would resolve a lawsuit filed against Weinstein.

By REUTERS  
JULY 1, 2020 06:26
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at Criminal Court during his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., February 11, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/BRYAN R SMITH)
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at Criminal Court during his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., February 11, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRYAN R SMITH)
An agreement has been reached to settle for nearly $19 million two sexual misconduct lawsuits on behalf of multiple women against imprisoned former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, attorneys said on Tuesday.
But lawyers representing six of the women who have made accusations against Weinstein called the proposed deal a "complete sellout" that did not require the 68-year-old former film producer to accept responsibility or pay out of his own pocket.
The settlement, which still must be approved by a federal judge and a bankruptcy court, would resolve a lawsuit filed against Weinstein, his production company and his brother in 2018 by the New York Attorney General's office.
It would also bring an end to a separate class-action lawsuit brought in 2017 on behalf of nine women who accused Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault, New York Attorney General Letitia James said.
"After all the harassment, threats, and discrimination, these survivors are finally receiving some semblance of justice," James said on Twitter.
She said the deal would release the women from non-disclosure agreements that prevented them from speaking publicly about Weinstein, once one of Hollywood's most powerful men.
A lawyer who represented the class of women who brought the 2017 lawsuit, Whitney Siehl, called her clients heroes who had "ignited a movement" by going public with their accusations.
But attorneys Douglas Wigdor and Kevin Mintzer said the settlement was "deeply unfair" to their clients and other women who would have no right to pursue claims against Weinstein and others in court.
"We are completely astounded that the attorney general is taking a victory lap for this unfair and inequitable proposal, and on behalf of our clients, we will be vigorously objecting in court," Wigdor and Mintzer said in written statement.
Weinstein was found guilty in Manhattan criminal court in February of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann, convictions hailed as a victory for the #MeToo movement. He was sentenced the next month to 23 years in prison.
Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 100 women stretching back decades, still faces trial on rape and sexual assault charges in Los Angeles.


Tags court Harvey Weinstein MeToo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The chief justice: Mogoeng and his support of Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Yuval Cherlow The ethics of firing in the time of coronavirus By YUVAL CHERLOW
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Trump, Kushner deserve better from Israel – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by