New York Assembly suspends Cuomo impeachment investigation
By REUTERS
AUGUST 13, 2021 21:33
Lawmakers in the New York Assembly have suspended their impeachment investigation of Governor Andrew Cuomo in light of his promising to step down from office over sexual harassment complaints, Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement on Friday.
