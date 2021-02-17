The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

New York attorney general sues Amazon over worker safety during COVID-19

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 17, 2021 06:53
NEW YORK - New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday over its handling of worker safety issues around the COVID-19 pandemic at two warehouses, just days after the retailer filed its own lawsuit seeking to block her case.
In a complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, James said Amazon's drive for faster growth and higher profits led to its "flagrant disregard" of steps needed to protect workers from the coronavirus at a Staten Island fulfillment center and a Queens distribution center, both in New York City.
James also accused Amazon of illegally retaliating when employees began to complain, including last March when it fired activist Christian Smalls purportedly for violating a paid quarantine when he led a protest over conditions at the Staten Island warehouse.
"Throughout the historic pandemic, Amazon has repeatedly and persistently failed to comply with its obligation to institute reasonable and adequate measures to protect its workers," the lawsuit said.
"Amazon has cut corners in complying with the particular requirements that would most jeopardize its sales volume and productivity rates," it added.
James sued four days after Amazon filed its own lawsuit in Brooklyn federal court to stop her from suing.
Amazon said in its lawsuit that federal labor and safety laws took precedence over New York's in addressing workplace safety, and that James was overstepping her authority.
"We care deeply about the health and safety of our employees, as demonstrated in our filing," Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Nantel said in response to James' lawsuit.
"We don't believe the Attorney General's filing presents an accurate picture of Amazon's industry-leading response to the pandemic," Nantel added.
Amazon also faced scrutiny last March when workers protested conditions at the Staten Island warehouse. New York City announced its own probe at the time.
The attorney general's lawsuit seeks to require Amazon to upgrade its protections for workers, reinstate Smalls, and pay damages to him and another worker who allegedly faced retaliation.


Tags new york Attorney-General amazon
Special decisions regarding Jerusalem classroom due to weather
Mexico surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases; more than 175,000 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 05:47 AM
Victoria state to end snap lockdown, allow fans at Australian Open
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 03:18 AM
Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 03:09 AM
US, European foreign ministers condemn rocket attack in Iraq
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 02:25 AM
Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone fired by Yemen's Houthis -state media
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 01:10 AM
Brazil Environment Minister Salles diagnosed with COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 11:50 PM
Giuliani not currently representing Trump in legal matters - spokesman
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 11:45 PM
Hezbollah chief refutes accusations linking group to activist killing
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 09:43 PM
Four judokas test positive for COVID-19 ahead of tournament
IAEA says Iran has notified it of plan to end snap inspections
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 08:19 PM
Gov't to meet Tuesday night regarding unclear 'urgent' security issue
White House says it will send 13.5 mln vaccine doses a week to US states
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 07:55 PM
Iran's meddling must be tackled before Iraq elections, US tells UN
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 07:17 PM
US urges Yemen's Houthis to stop military operations
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 05:48 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by