NIH director optimistic on coronavirus vaccine by year's end

US National Institutes of Health director Dr. Francis Collins said on Thursday that he was optimistic that the Trump administration’s vaccine-acceleration program "Operation Warp Speed" will generate a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19 by the year's end and can meet a target of making 300 million doses by early 2021.Speaking at a hearing held by a subcommittee of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Collins also said the US is also targeting having 1 million rapid, on-site tests per day some time around September to enable schools reopening and sports events.