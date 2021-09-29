The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Nine days after eruption, lava from La Palma volcano reaches ocean

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2021 02:05
Red hot lava from a volcano that devastated the Spanish island of La Palma reached the Atlantic Ocean late on Tuesday evening, nine days after it started to flow down the mountains, wrecking buildings and destroying crops.
Reuters images showed clouds of white steam billowing up from the Playa Nueva area. Officials had warned of possible explosions and clouds of toxic gases when the lava reaches the sea.
"When the lava reaches the sea, the lockdown must be strictly observed," Miguel Angel Morcuende, director of the Pevolca response committee, said earlier on Tuesday.
Lava has been flowing down the volcano's western flank toward the sea since Sept. 19, destroying almost 600 houses and banana plantations in La Palma, which neighbors Tenerife in the Canary Islands archipelago off the North African coast.
Thousands have been evacuated and three coastal villages were locked down on Monday in anticipation of the lava meeting the Atlantic Ocean.
Spain classified La Palma as a disaster zone on Tuesday, a move that will trigger financial support for the island.
The government announced a first package of 10.5 million euros ($12.3 million), which includes around 5 million euros to buy houses, with the rest to acquire furniture and essential household goods, government spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez said.
One resident who was evacuated last week from the village of Tacande de Arriba was delighted to find his house still standing and his pet cats unscathed.
"It's a good feeling, a fantastic feeling," said Gert Waegerle, 75, who fled the advancing lava with his five turtles on Friday but had to leave the cats behind.
"I am super happy because in the end, everything turned out fine."
North Korea says it test-fired new hypersonic missile
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/29/2021 01:04 AM
Five Sudanese security officers killed in clash with ISIS-linked group
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/28/2021 08:23 PM
UK says it will begin talks with Japan on deeper defence ties
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/28/2021 06:56 PM
Top US General Milley: Warnings on Afghanistan outcome were consistent
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/28/2021 06:50 PM
Woman shot in Arab town in northern Israel
Britain should rebuild ties with China, Chinese ambassador says
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/28/2021 05:30 PM
Turkey's Erdogan to meet Biden at G20 summit
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/28/2021 05:09 PM
Some six inured in gas station wall collapse
Police clear flare explosives from Holon, Jaffa area
Iran atomic energy chief in Moscow for nuclear cooperation talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/28/2021 12:04 PM
Man dies in stabbing, two arrested
Two Palestinians injured in clashes with IDF near Jenin
Man attacks his father with a club
Materials for making explosive devices found near Bidu - report
US Senate fails to advance debt ceiling, government funding measures
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/28/2021 01:14 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by