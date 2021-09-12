The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Nine Israelis injured in five car accidents within hours

A tragic night on Israel's roads left one in critical condition as well as one sedated and ventilated in serious condition.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 08:04
The crashed car in the incident near Eliyahu checkpoint on Highway 55 on September 12, 2021. (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
Some nine Israelis were injured, including one in critical condition, in five different car accidents throughout the early hours of Sunday morning, Magen David Adom (MDA) said.
A 21-year-old man was hit by a car in Ashdod while riding an electric scooter. MDA paramedics treated the man and rushed him to Samson Assuta Ashdod Hospital in critical condition with multi-system trauma.
Israel Police's car accident investigators have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.
Also in Ashdod, a 40-year-old man was hit by a bus while driving an electric bike. MDA paramedics treated the man and he was taken to Samson Assuta Ashdod Hospital in medium condition.
Three 18-year-olds, two women and a man, were injured as their car crashed into a roundabout near Eliyahu checkpoint on Highway 55. The driver was sedated and ventilated by MDA paramedics and rushed to The Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus in Petah Tikva in serious condition. The passengers were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
A deadly car crash on Israel's Route 6. (credit: MDA)A deadly car crash on Israel's Route 6. (credit: MDA)
Near the Dead Sea, a 25-year-old man was injured from smoke inhalation after his car burst on fire. MDA paramedics treated and man and he was taken to Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba in medium condition.
Three motorcycle riders were injured in a crash near Wolfson Medical Center in Holon. The three men were treated by MDA paramedics and were admitted to the nearby hospital with two in medium condition and one in light condition.


Tags Magen David Adom Car Crash electric scooters roads
