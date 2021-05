Nine people in Tel Aviv have been indicted for taking part in riots and causing public disturbances over the last week, according to Ynet.The defendants, one of them a minor, were charged with rioting, assaulting police officers, causing damage with malicious intent, resisting arrest, conspiracy to commit a crime, assault, weapon possession, and disrupting police in the line of duty.Several of the defendants have been released under restrictions, while others remain in police detention.