N.Korea fired two ballistic missiles amid deadlocked nuclear talks

North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles from its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday, days after testing a long-range cruise missile.

Japan 's Coast Guard also said an object that could be a ballistic missile was fired from North Korea.

Both the South Korean military and Japanese Coast Guard gave no details.

The launches came after North Korea said it successfully tested a new long-range cruise missile last weekend, calling it "a strategic weapon of great significance." Analysts say the missiles could be the country's first such weapons with a nuclear capability.

Pyongyang has been steadily developing its weapons program amid a standoff over talks aimed at dismantling its nuclear and ballistic missile programs in return for US sanctions relief. The negotiations have stalled since 2019.

