Noam Party MK denies existence of trans people ahead of Pride Month

Days before the beginning of Pride Month, MK Avi Maoz, chairman of the anti-LGBTQ Noam Party — which entered the latest Knesset on the far right Religious Zionist Party list — told the religious news site Srugim on Tuesday afternoon that he rejects the existence of trans people.

"No mentally healthy person could accept it. It's clear that a man is a man and a woman is a woman," Maoz said.

In addition, Maoz reiterated his opposition to the IDF allowing women to serve in combat roles, saying that "I think a woman's main contribution is that she raise her family to glory, educate her children [and] strive to give birth as much as God will allow."