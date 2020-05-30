The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
North Korea says it supports China's measures on Hong Kong

By REUTERS  
MAY 30, 2020 01:42
North Korea on Saturday expressed its support for China's decision to impose new national security laws in Hong Kong, calling it a "legitimate step" to safeguard the state security.
"Since Hong Kong issue is an issue pertaining thoroughly to the internal affairs of China, any country or force has no rights to say this or that about the issue," North Korea's KCNA state news agency cited a representative of North Korea’s foreign ministry as saying."We categorically oppose and reject the outside interference detrimental to the security and the social and economic development of Hong Kong."
North Korea's comments come after Beijing this week imposed a new national security law on Hong Kong that some say could restrict freedoms in the former British colony, and as U.S. President Donald Trump intensified his confrontation with China by vowing to end the territory's special trade status with the U.S.
North Korea has previously supported Beijing over the protests in Hong Kong and over China's "one country and two systems" policy.
Brazil reaches 27,878 coronavirus deaths, surpasses Spain
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 02:16 AM
Chicago mayor curses at Trump on Twitter
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/30/2020 02:15 AM
Trump calls for looser coronavirus restrictions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/30/2020 02:02 AM
Mike Pompeo reaffirms commitment to Venezuela's Guaido
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/30/2020 01:11 AM
Border Police officer hit by electric scooter
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/30/2020 01:07 AM
IDF arrests three men for infiltrating from Lebanon
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/30/2020 12:48 AM
White House kept FDA in dark on Russian ventilators for NY, NJ
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 12:39 AM
Egypt confirms new daily record of 1,289 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 11:18 PM
Ethiopian security forces accused of 39 extrajudicial killings
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 10:35 PM
Violent clashes between IDF and Palestinians erupt in West bank
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/29/2020 09:21 PM
New York City on track to reopen on June 8
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 08:45 PM
Beitar Jerusalem players diagnosed with corona, youth groups in isolation
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 05/29/2020 07:33 PM
Earthquake tremors felt in New Delhi
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 07:08 PM
Italy records 87 new coronavirus deaths, 516 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 07:05 PM
IDF spots suspect approaching the Israel-Lebanon border
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/29/2020 04:32 PM
