North Korea says US in no position to criticize China

North Korea on Thursday said the United States is in no position to criticize China over Hong Kong or human rights when Washington threatens to "unleash dogs" to suppress anti-racism protests at home.

In an article carried by one of North Korea's main state-run newspapers, an unnamed spokesman for the international affairs department of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) criticized recent comments by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Pompeo said recent actions by the Chinese Communist Party suggest it is "intent upon the destruction of Western ideas, Western democracies, Western values" and "puts Americans at risk."

Pompeo's remarks on Hong Kong, Taiwan, human rights and trade disputes were "nonsense" that slandered the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the WPK spokesman said.

"Pompeo, who has been deeply engrossed in espionage and plot-breeding against other countries, has become too ignorant to discern where the sun rises and where it sets," the spokesman said.

Such statements by American leaders are a sign of their concerns about a declining United States, he said, citing the ongoing protests against police brutality.