The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

North Korea tells US to avoid 'causing a stink' if it wants peace - KCNA

By REUTERS  
MARCH 15, 2021 23:22
SEOUL  - The sister of North Korea’s leader, Kim Yo Jong, has warned the new US administration if it wants peace it must avoid "causing a stink," the state news agency KCNA said on Tuesday.


Tags north korea Kim Jong Un North Korea-US relations
Suspects escape IDF after throwing Molotov cocktails toward Beit El
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake shakes buildings in Tokyo, no tsunami warning
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 10:19 PM
Gantz completes duty as Communications Min., bestows responsibility on D-
Health Ministry: Greatest concern is new variants entering country
Moderna testing new COVID-19 vaccine as potential booster shot
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 06:03 PM
Coronavirus: Jordan reports 9,417 new cases, record daily rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 05:31 PM
France to return Klimt painting stolen in Nazi period to rightful owners
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 04:54 PM
Three suspects arrested after allegedly injuring a police officer -report
IDF soldier indicted for sexually assaulting fellow soldier for months
Syria foils explosives plot in capital Damascus - state-owned agency
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 02:56 PM
Suspected Islamists kill at least a dozen villagers in eastern Congo
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 01:35 PM
Fireman in south of France suspend use of AstraZeneca COVID shot - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 01:27 PM
Gilead, Merck collaborate to develop long-acting HIV treatment
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 01:15 PM
Missile strikes on fuel tankers in north Syria wound two
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 11:47 AM
Dutch watchdog: 10 reports of possible thrombosis after AstraZeneca shot
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 11:40 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by