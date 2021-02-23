The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Trump offered Kim Jong-Un a ride home on Air Force 1 after 2019 summit

'I can get you home in two hours if you want.' Trump reportedly told Kim, shocking everyone in the room. "Kim declined," former Deputy National Security Advisor Matthew Pottinger added.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
FEBRUARY 23, 2021 04:24
US President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
US President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
US President Donald Trump reportedly offered North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un a ride on Air Force 1 after a controversial 2019 summit in Hanoi, former Deputy National Security Advisor of the United States Matthew Pottinger told the BBC network on Saturday, confirming the information for CNN on Monday evening.
"The president knew that Kim had arrived on a multi-day train ride through China into Hanoi and the president said: 'I can get you home in two hours if you want.' Kim declined," Pottinger told the BBC.
The revelation came in anticipation of the third and final episode of a new BBC series titled "Trump Takes On the World," directed by Tim Stirzaker, which claims it will unearth more new details about the events that led up to the summit and feature interviews with people who were in the room when when the two men met. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday night.
The summit in Hanoi, Vietnam in 2019 between Trump and Kim was widely regarded in the international community as an abject failure. The two leaders left the summit's program early, because of conflicts over US calls for complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and North Korean demands for sanctions relief.
The reaction was so severe, that three months after the summit, North Korea reportedly executed its nuclear envoy to the United States as part of a purge of the officials who steered negotiations for the failed summit.
Trump has frequently described a warm personal relationship with Kim, arguing that this rapport would help him succeed at a diplomatic breakthrough that has eluded US presidents since the 1950s.
However, after the summit failed to reach a deal, the relationship was thought to have soured.  Now, the BBC report details may indicate that the personal relationship between the two may have remained stronger than previously thought after the summit.
Pottinger is a former journalist and US Marine Corps officer. At the time of the summit he functioned as the top Asia expert on Trump's National Security Council, before being promoted to Deputy National Security Advisor in September of 2019. He served for over a year before resigning from Trump's cabinet following the Capitol Riots.


Tags north korea nuclear bomb Donald Trump Kim Jong Un Nuclear Disarmament Vietnam North Korea-US relations Air Force One national security
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Response to Michael Che's SNL joke is unreasonable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alon Tal

Why Blue and White is the logical choice for Anglo voters

 By ALON TAL
Asaf Malchi

On the fringes of ultra-Orthodox society

 By ASAF MALCHI
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Hadassah doctor, scientist, awarded $200,000 for breast cancer research

Breast cancer (illustrative photo)
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
5

Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Joe Biden after long delay

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with President Joe Biden on February 17

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by