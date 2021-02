Trump offered Kim Jong-Un a ride home on Air Force 1 after 2019 summit

The reaction was so severe, that three months after the summit, North Korea reportedly executed its nuclear envoy to the United States as part of a purge of the officials who steered negotiations for the failed summit.

However, after the summit failed to reach a deal, the relationship was thought to have soured. Now, the BBC report details may indicate that the personal relationship between the two may have remained stronger than previously thought after the summit.

Pottinger is a former journalist and US Marine Corps officer. At the time of the summit he functioned as the top Asia expert on Trump's National Security Council, before being promoted to Deputy National Security Advisor in September of 2019. He served for over a year before resigning from Trump's cabinet following the Capitol Riots.

The summit in Hanoi, Vietnam in 2019 between Trump and Kim was widely regarded in the international community as an abject failure . The two leaders left the summit's program early, because of conflicts over US calls for complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and North Korean demands for sanctions relief.