Nuclear monitoring deal between Iran, IAEA has expired, says top lawmaker

By REUTERS  
MAY 23, 2021 08:03
Iran's parliament speaker said on Sunday that a three-month monitoring deal between Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog had expired as of May 22, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported.
"From May 22 and with the end of the three-month agreement, the agency will have no access to data collected by cameras inside the nuclear facilities agreed under the agreement," Fars quoted Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as saying.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said this week it was in talks with Tehran on how to proceed with the monitoring deal. 


