Ofer Shelah challenges Lapid in Yesh Atid

In a surprising move, MK Ofer Shelah announced on social media on Wednesday that he wants to run against Yair Lapid for head of the Yesh Atid party."I presented Lapid the urgent need to renew the face of Yesh Atid ahead of the next election," Shelah wrote on Twitter. "It must start with an open internal primary for chairman of the party. I will run, and I will be happy if others do as well. WIthout this, we will not be an alternative, and we will not win."When he formed Yesh Atid, Lapid promised that there would be leadership primaries in the future, but the date has repeatedly been pushed off.