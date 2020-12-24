Shelah fails to draft top figures to new party

Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah announced at a press conference at Tel Aviv's Beit Sokolow on Thursday afternoon that he is leaving Yesh Atid to form a new party.KAN speculated on Thursday morning that Blue and White's Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn and current Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai might join as well. But instead, Shelah's partner in the new party is Roy Cohen, who heads an organization of independent workers. "The failed experience of Blue and White proved that it is not enough to say 'anything but Bibi [Netanyahu]' and bring together a team of stars," Shelah said. "The next government must have in it a worldview that many Israelis believe in."Shelah said the time for generals is over. He calls on others in the Center-Left to join him. In a reference to Yamina and to former Likud minister Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope Party, Shelah lamented that Israelis on the Center-Left intend to vote for parties on the Right. He called on them to rethink their decision.Shelah was once a close confidant and friend of Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid and helped him establish the party, but he decided to challenge his leadership. Lapid did not give in and the leadership primary never happened. Yesh Atid wished Shelah success and thanked him for his cooperation over the past nine years.
