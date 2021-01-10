Officer in Ahuvia Sandak incident detained for disrupting investigation

A police detective involved in the accident in which Ahuvia Sandak was killed was arrested by the Police Investigation Department (PID) on suspicion of disrupting the investigation into the incident, according to Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication.The arrest was made following the publication of the detective's version of events in the column of Kalman Liebskind in Maariv on Friday.
Sandak was killed in an accident while fleeing from police in the West Bank in December. While police claim that he was throwing rocks at Palestinian vehicles and that his car flipped after he fled when police arrived at the scene, protesters claim that the officers acted against the law.The Jerusalem Post has learned that the current police narrative is that the passengers in the car, a mix of minors and young adults, were throwing rocks at moving Palestinian vehicles and even hit and harmed one Palestinian.
Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.
If the police were too aggressive, they could face charges or be disciplined, whereas if the car flipping was an accident, then it is possible that only Sandak’s co-activists will be charged for rock throwing and possibly dangerous driving leading to his death.Violent protests have taken place every week since the incident throughout Israel, with youth blocking traffic and assaulting police officers and passers by.
Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });