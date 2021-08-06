Olympics: Zelikman finishes 11th, Ashram 17th

The Individual Al-Around qualification rounds for rhythmic gymnastics have begun at the 2020 Olympics, which could put two Israelis in the running for a medal.

In the second round on Friday, Linoy Ashram scored 28.250 in the first rotation with a ball, coming back strong after her hoop routine yesterday , the highest score yet at the time of her performance. It left her in 17th place.

Nicol Zelikman scored 25.500 with her ball routine, finishing off in 11th place.

Gymnastics - Rhythmic - Individual All-Around - Qualification - Rotation 1 & 2 - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 6, 2021. Nicol Zelikman of Israel in action with ball. (photographer: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON)

The third and fourth qualification rounds will take place on Friday.

The top 10 ranked gymnasts qualify for the final.