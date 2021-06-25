Ugandan Olympic team member arriving in Tokyo had Delta COVID-19 variant
By REUTERS
JUNE 25, 2021 06:38
TOKYO - A member of the Ugandan Olympics team who tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival in Japan had the Delta variant, Kyodo News said on Friday, adding to concerns that the Games may result in a new wave of infections.
