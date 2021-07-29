Olympics: World Champion vaulter Kendricks out with COVID, says father

American double world champion pole vaulter Sam Kendricks has been ruled out of the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, the United States Olympic Committee (USOPC) said on Thursday.

"Today in Tokyo officials informed Sam that his daily test was positive so he is out of the competition," tweeted his father. "He feels fine and has no symptoms."

"The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority," USOPC tweeted. "In alignment with local rules and protocols he has been transferred to a hotel to be placed in isolation and is being supported by the USATF and USOPC staff."

Kendricks won the world title in 2017 and 2019 and Olympic bronze in Rio 2016. His battle with world record holder Mondo Duplantis of Sweden was expected to have been one of the highlights of the athletics program, which begins on Friday.