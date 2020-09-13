The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Oman welcomes Bahrain-Israel normalization decision

Bahrain on Friday became the second Gulf country to normalize ties with Israel after the United Arab Emirates said they would do so a month ago, moves forged partly through shared fears of Iran.

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 10:56
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu meets Sultan Qaboos bin Said in Oman.
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu meets Sultan Qaboos bin Said in Oman.
(photo credit: GPO/REUTERS)
Oman welcomes Bahrain's decision to normalize relations with Israel and hopes it will contribute to Israeli-Palestinian peace, Oman state media said on Sunday.
"The Sultanate welcomes the initiative taken by the sisterly kingdom of Bahrain," the Oman's state TV channel said on its Twitter account.

Oman "hopes this new strategic path taken by some Arab countries will contribute to bringing about a peace based on an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands and on establishing an independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as capital," the government statement said.
Israel's intelligence minister said a few days after the UAE-Israel accord was announced on Aug. 13 that Oman could also formalize ties with the country. Oman has welcomed the UAE and Bahraini decisions, but has not commented on its own prospects for normalized relations.
In 2018 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Oman and discussed peace initiatives in the Middle East with then-Omani leader Sultan Qaboos.
In a turbulent region, Oman has maintained its neutrality. It has kept friendly relations with a range of regional actors, including arch-foes the United States and Iran.


