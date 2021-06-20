The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
One dead after truck drives into Pride parade in Florida

The FBI is assisting with the investigation, but investigators have not said whether or not they think the crash was intentional.

By REUTERS  
JUNE 20, 2021 08:26
Police and firefighters respond after a truck drove into a crowd of people during The Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors, Florida, US June 19, 2021. (photo credit: CHRIS DAY/SOUTH FLORIDA SUN SENTINEL VIA REUTERS)
Police and firefighters respond after a truck drove into a crowd of people during The Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors, Florida, US June 19, 2021.
(photo credit: CHRIS DAY/SOUTH FLORIDA SUN SENTINEL VIA REUTERS)
One person died and an another was injured after a pickup truck ran into a crowd of spectators at a Pride parade in south Florida on Saturday, local authorities said.
Police have apprehended the truck driver responsible for the crash at the festival in Fort Lauderdale, Mayor Dean Trantalis told Miami television station WSVN.
The intention of the driver remains unknown, police said, but Trantalis described the crash as a deliberate attack on the LGBTQ community, WSVN said.
The report said the driver, who has not been publicly identified, acted like he was part of the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade and accelerated suddenly after being asked to move up.
"The investigation into this incident is active and we are considering and evaluating all possibilities," Fort Lauderdale Police Detective Ali Adamson said in a statement, adding that the police were working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The victims, both male, were transported to a local medical center where one was pronounced dead and the other is expected to survive, the statement said.
"Due to a tragic event, the Stonewall Pride Parade has been canceled but the festival events will continue," Wilton Manors Police Department said in a tweet.
Democratic Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who was in the parade, tweeted that she was safe, though she was "deeply shaken and devastated that a life was lost and others seriously injured."


