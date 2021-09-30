One injured in Tennessee elementary school shooting

One child was injured in a shooting at a Memphis, Tennessee elementary school early Thursday.

The suspect turned himself in, now in custody, police say, as reported by Fox 13 Memphis.

No other injuries were reported as police have the school on lockdown and are searching for a male suspect, police announced via Twitter.

The shooting at Cummings Elementary School in south Memphis was reported around 9:15 a.m., police said. The young male student who was shot was taken to a local hospital, reported as being in critical condition.

The school remained on lockdown as police searched for a "juvenile male suspect."

Shelby County Schools, where the elementary school is located, sent the following statement via Fox 13 Memphis:

“We are aware of the incident at Cummings K-8 and will share preliminary information as soon as possible. The school is currently on lockdown as a safety precaution. Parents have been notified of the situation. We are working with SCS Security and the Memphis Police Department to gather more information for further updates.”

Children were loaded onto buses and taken to a nearby church for cover.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.