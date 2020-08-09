One Israeli killed, one injured in Ecuador prison riots

An Israeli citizen was killed in Ecuador Sunday morning, and a second Israeli citizen was injured in a prison riot, Walla reported citing Israel's Foreign Ministry.Convict Shai Dahan, 38, was found lifeless in his cell by officers during the riot. He was arrested in March for fraud in the sale of medical equipment and coronavirus tests under a false identity. The incident is under investigation by the state authorities.The Israeli embassy in Quito, Ecuador's capital city, and the Department for Israelis Abroad in the Consular Division of the Foreign Ministry are in contact with the families of the two Israelis at this time, according to Foreign Ministry report.