Palestinian Authority President wishes Herzog, Gantz happy new year

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called President Isaac Herzog on Monday and wished him and the citizens of Israel a happy new year in honor of Rosh Hashanah

The talk between the two, coordinated by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, is the second since Herzog took office, according to Ynet.

Herzog and Abbas expressed hope that there will be more cooperation and dialogue between both nations in the coming year.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Abbas also called Defense Minister Benny Gantz, wishing him a happy new year. The two discussed the need to strengthen ties in the coming year and wished each other a year of health, economic growth and stability.

Gantz held a rare meeting with PA President Mahmoud Abbas last week in Ramallah. Gantz met with Abbas just hours after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett returned from Washington. The face-to-face meeting was the first in a decade between Abbas and such a high-level Israeli official.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz. (ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL, MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS).