The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinian Authority President wishes Herzog, Gantz happy new year

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called President Isaac Herzog and Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday, wishing them a happy new year in honor of Rosh Hashanah.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2021 19:21
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas adjusts his glasses as he listens during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured), in the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 25, 2021. (photo credit: ALEX BRANDON/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas adjusts his glasses as he listens during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured), in the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 25, 2021.
(photo credit: ALEX BRANDON/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called President Isaac Herzog on Monday and wished him and the citizens of Israel a happy new year in honor of Rosh Hashanah.
The talk between the two, coordinated by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, is the second since Herzog took office, according to Ynet.
Herzog and Abbas expressed hope that there will be more cooperation and dialogue between both nations in the coming year.
Abbas also called Defense Minister Benny Gantz, wishing him a happy new year. The two discussed the need to strengthen ties in the coming year and wished each other a year of health, economic growth and stability.
Gantz held a rare meeting with PA President Mahmoud Abbas last week in Ramallah. Gantz met with Abbas just hours after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett returned from Washington. The face-to-face meeting was the first in a decade between Abbas and such a high-level Israeli official.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz. (ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL, MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS).Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz. (ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL, MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS).


Tags Benny Gantz Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian Authority rosh hashanah isaac herzog
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Khan al-Ahmar is an issue for too long, time to make a choice - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

We're only halfway through Economic Arrangements, Budget laws - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon

Zionism and the history of Jewish survival

By ELI KAVON
Emmanuel Navon

From Saigon to Kabul: Losing battle, winning war - opinion

 By EMMANUEL NAVON
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
2

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
3

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
4

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
5

Egypt pumps toxic gas into Gaza tunnel, three Palestinians dead - report

AN IDF SOLDIER stands next to an entrance to a cross-border attack tunnel dug from Gaza to Israel, near Kissufim last year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by