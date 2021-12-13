Palestinian gunman dead after shootout with security forces

A Palestinian gunman was killed on Sunday during an operation by border police undercover fighters along with IDF forces in the West Bank city of Nablus, according to Israeli media.

According to border police, after the forces finished the operation and left the scene, explosives were thrown by rioters. The forces responded by firing at the terrorists and a man was killed as a result. No casualties among soldiers have been reported.

This is a developing story.