Palestinian killed by security forces - report

Security forces shot a Palestinian who was approaching them with an unidentified object, Ynet reported Tuesday night.
The man succumbed to his injuries.
The IDF said it was looking into the incident at the entrance to Beita village, near the city of Nablus.
Some locals described the dead man as a 41-year-old plumber who was heading home from work when he was shot dead.
