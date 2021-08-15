Palestinian prisoner suffers stroke, transferred to hospital

Palestinian prisoner Nasser al-Shawish was transferred from the Gilboa Prison to the hospital after suffering a stroke on Saturday evening, according to Palestinian media.

The Palestinian Commission of Detainees' Affairs stated that it holds the Israeli government and Israel Prison Service responsible for Shawish's life and called for a visit by the commission's lawyer to be facilitated, according to Palestinian WAFA news agency.

The commission's legal team is working to find out where Shawish was transferred to.

Shawish was arrested in 2002 and received a sentence of four life sentences for being behind a number of suicide bomber attacks.

