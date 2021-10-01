The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Palestinians down Israeli quadcopter in West Bank - report

Palestinian rioters downed an Israeli quadcopter in Beita in the West Bank.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
OCTOBER 1, 2021 15:10
An Israeli drone drops tear gas grenades during clashes with Palestinians, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City March 30, 2018. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)
An Israeli drone drops tear gas grenades during clashes with Palestinians, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City March 30, 2018.
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)
Palestinians downed an Israeli quadcopter which was dropping tear gas on rioters in the town of Beita, south of Nablus, in the West Bank on Friday, according to Palestinian reports. The drone was reportedly taken by the Palestinians to the town afterwards.
The IDF announced after the incident that a quadcopter fell during riots near Beita due to a malfunction. There is no concern about information being leaked as a result.
This is the second Israeli drone to be downed in the past two days. On Thursday, an IDF quadcopter was downed by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah claims it shot down the drone.
Last week, an IDF quadcopter fell due to a malfunction in Syrian territory. The incident is being investigated.


