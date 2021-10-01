Palestinians down Israeli quadcopter in West Bank - report

Palestinians downed an Israeli quadcopter which was dropping tear gas on rioters in the town of Beita, south of Nablus, in the West Bank on Friday, according to Palestinian reports. The drone was reportedly taken by the Palestinians to the town afterwards.
The IDF announced after the incident that a quadcopter fell during riots near Beita due to a malfunction. There is no concern about information being leaked as a result.
شبان يسقطون طائرة مسيرة للاحتلال أثناء إلقائها قنابل الغاز على المتظاهرين في جبل صبيح ببلدة بيتا جنوب نابلس. pic.twitter.com/i9xuqufnhh— وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) October 1, 2021
This is the second Israeli drone to be downed in the past two days. On Thursday, an IDF quadcopter was downed by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah claims it shot down the drone.
#كعصفٍ_مأكول— علي شعيب || Ali Shoeib (@alishoeib1970) September 30, 2021
مسيراتكم.. تحد أقدام المقاومين pic.twitter.com/hFVQX8819V
Last week, an IDF quadcopter fell due to a malfunction in Syrian territory. The incident is being investigated.