IAF strikes Gaza in response to tonight's rocket attack

IDF carried out several strikes in Gaza on Sunday night in response to a rocket launch towards Sderot, according to IDF's Spokesperson Unit.
The strikes were carried out against Hamas targets, including a facility used for the production of concrete needed for the construction of tunnels in addition to underground infrastructures used by the terrorist organization.
The IDF stressed that it views Hamas as responsible for any action taken against Israel from Gaza.
The strikes were carried out after earlier today, a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel and was intercepted by the Iron Dome Missile Defense System.